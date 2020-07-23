ICMR validates, approves 2 more antigen test kits

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated and approved two more antigen test kits.

While one of them is Indian manufacturer - LabCare Diagnostic Ltd, other is Belgium based company- Coris BoConcept, as per ICMR officials.

Previously, ICMR had approved SD Biosensor, a Korean company for antigen test kits.

Antigen based test kits are used for detecting active infection of COVID-19 among individuals. These are used for guiding the treatment and management of the individual. (ANI)

