ICMR validates TrueNat for COVID-19 screening tests

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated TrueNat - a tuberculosis testing machine for COVID-19 screening tests.

On Thursday, the ICMR had updated its testing strategy for COVID-19.

The revised strategy states that asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between "day 5 and day 14" of coming in his/her contact.

Testing of all symptomatic individuals, who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 day, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, all symptomatic health care workers and all patients with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and cough and/or shortness of breath) will be done.

It will also be done in hotspots/cluster (as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. (ANI)

