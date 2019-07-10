Iconic Tourism Site: Naveen Patnaik urges Centre for inclusion of Odisha's two tourist places

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged the Centre to include at least two tourist places of Odisha in its list of Iconic Tourism Sites.

In a letter written to Tourism Minister Prahalad Singh Patel, Patnaik said that the omission of Odisha's heritage sites from the list of 17 Iconic Tourism Sites referred to in the Budget 2019-20 has come as a surprise to the State.

"Keeping in view the importance of tourism sector for the state of Odisha, it is requested that the Government of India may consider the inclusion of at least two of the tourist places of importance in the list of Iconic Tourism Sites," he firmly said.

The Chief Minister stressed that Odisha has a mesmerising array of tourism sites, from ancient to modern, and from manmade marvels to nature's most captivating abodes.

"The Iconic Tourism Sites would enhance visitor experience, which would lead to increase in visits of both domestic and international tourists at these destinations," he wrote in the letter.

He has also provided a list of five tourist destinations to the Centre that could be included in the list of 17 Iconic Tourism Sites. These tourist spots are Konark Sun Temple, Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, Similipal National Park and Diamond Triangle Buddhist Circuit.

The Chief Minister asserted that the tourism sector contributes 13 per cent to the state's GDP and needs a strategic boost. (ANI)

