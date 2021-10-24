'Iconic Week' festival begins in J-K to promote tourism, culture; Bollywood celebrities to perform

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): In a bid to promote culture and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, a week-long 'Iconic Week' festival was commenced on Saturday which will witness performances by popular celebrities.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, on the opening day of the festival, a cultural programme was held at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in Jammu.

The 'Iconic Week' celebration will continue till October 29. Within the week, famous singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is popularly known for the song 'Jai Ho' is said to perform. Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma and singer Mohit Chauhan will also perform. A 'Bhajan Sandhya' by singer Richa Sharma will be also organized as part of the celebrations.



Speaking to ANI, Director Tourism, Jammu Vivekanand Rai said, "Under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, we have been planning to boost tourism by following COVID-19 protocols. Bollywood personalities will perform in the event and it will also give a platform to our local performers."

He further expressed confidence in the celebrations that it will expedite the tourism adding that more such events on a "mega-level" will be organised.

Reiterating that the 'Iconic Week' will give impetus to culture, heritage, art, folk dance among other things, Rai said that he is glad that the youth of Jammu is participating in this event.



Mavi, an attendee of the opening day, said that knowledge about diversity and culture is being attained. "Since western culture is widely adopted by the people nowadays, this event will bring about a change in people in acknowledging their own culture and heritage," she said.



Anjali, a student, echoed a similar opinion and said that such events will promote even the culture of the remotest of villages.

A college student, Sandeep Sharma said that people of Jammu shy away from speaking in Dogri. "These functions are so attractive that they will give people the confidence to promote their local culture while boosting tourism," he said.

As a part of the festival, many more events with a wide range of activities including Himalyan bike rally, Karva Chauth celebrations, Dogra Gatha, water sports and many other programmes will he held in the forthcoming days. (ANI)







