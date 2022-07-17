ICSE Class 10 examination results to be declared on Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result of ICSE Class 10 examinations on Sunday at 5 pm.



The results of the ICSE year 2022 examination will be made available on the 'Careers' portal of the CISCE, on the website of the CISCE, www.cisce.org, and through SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the 'Careers' portal of the Council using the principal's login ID and password.

This time, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year i.e., Semester 1 Examination held in November and December year 2021 and Semester 2 Examination held in April/May year 2022 for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) levels. (ANI)

