ICSE, ISC exams result to be declared tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations 2020 will be declared on Friday.

"The results of the Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July, 2020 at 3:00 pm," said a press release from the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations.

As per the press release, the results of the ICSE and ISC 2020 Examinations will be declared through the CAREERS Portal of the Council, the Website of the Council and through SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

The press release added, "Individual candidates can access the results by logging into the Council's website www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org." (ANI)

