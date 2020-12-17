Icy winds bring minimum temperature to 5 degree Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The temperature in Delhi dropped to 5 degree Celsius on Thursday morning as India Meteorological Department has predicted cold to severe cold conditions in some pockets over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

Sandeep Tiwari, a local tea-seller, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, said, "We do not have proper arrangements to battle with cold in this winter season. At Delhi' Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, it is difficult to find wood that can be ignited to keep ourselves warm. I belong to UP and sell tea here in Delhi."

Nirbhan, another local said, "I and Sandeep ji are sitting near the fire to keep ourselves warm. It is very cold and foggy today. "

IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh; in isolated pockets over Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours."

Just two days after remaining in the 'moderate category', Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped into 'poor category' by reporting an overall AQI of 252, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

SAFAR stated, "The overall air quality is at the higher end of the Poor category as forecasted. Surface-level winds are moderate and westerly. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall and cold wave conditions are likely. However, better ventilation conditions are forecasted for the next two days due to high winds and deepen nocturnal boundary layer height. Hence, AQI is forecasted to improve on 16th and 17th December from 'Poor to Moderate category' which will not last long. AQI is forecasted to slip to the poor category on 18th December and further deterioration is expected on 19th December."

Areas near Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Lodhi Road reported 'poor' air quality, SAFAR stated.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

