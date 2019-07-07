Idea to appoint 3-member committee to run Mumbai Congress inappropriate: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7(ANI) : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday dubbed Milind Deora's proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

"The idea to appoint 3 member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of President is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further," Nirupam tweeted from his official Twitter account.

Deora, who had earlier today announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president, proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

His resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.



Deora was appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. He had lost from South Mumbai parliamentary Constituency to Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant by a margin of 1,00,067 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.(ANI)