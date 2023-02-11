Ideals of Antyodaya, integral humanism being achieved under leadership of PM Modi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's dream of welfare and development of the person sitting at the last rung of the society.

Paying tributes to Pandit Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism philosophy, on his 55th death anniversary, at an event organised at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smritika Park in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that a man of such virtues was a victim of a conspiracy in independent India.

The Chief Minister also garlanded the statue of Pandit Upadhyaya, who was also the founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

CM Yogi said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a beacon of light who talked about Antyodaya and who had made the welfare of the person sitting in the last row the agenda of political thinking.

"The effect of his thinking is visible today. Today the world is witnessing the power of integral humanism", he remarked.

CM Yogi said that the double-engine government led by PM Modi is converting Pandit Upadhyay's dream of Antyodaya into 'Rashtrodaya' with full commitment and honesty.



"For the first time, every eligible person is getting toilet, housing, and Ujjwala connection without any discrimination on the basis of religion, region and language. Electricity is being distributed without any discrimination. Eighty crore people of the country are getting free ration. During the Corona epidemic, 220 crore doses of vaccine were given to people free of cost", CM Yogi said.

He further said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had declared that "When we would come to power, Integral Humanism and Antyodaya would be seen in its real form. This was the thinking of a political sage, which has been realized by the BJP government."

The Chief Minister added that under the inspiration of Pandit Upadhyay and under the guidance of PM Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government is also running many public welfare programs in the state.

"The government is working with commitment and honesty for public welfare, and jobs in Uttar Pradesh are being given today only on the basis of merit, without any discrimination," he added.

He further pointed out that when the whole world was troubled during the Corona pandemic, the double-engine government presented a model of management and public welfare, by managing to control the pandemic, and also protecting people from starvation.

"Inspired by great men like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the BJP gave the mantra of 'Seva Hi Sangathan' during the pandemic, which implies that serving the country and its people selflessly is the supreme virtue. This realisation in the political class also instils political confidence in the citizens of the country and in the absence of such thinking, political parties are incapable of thinking about the welfare of people," CM Yogi said.

On this occasion, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, MLC Mukesh Sharma, former minister Ashutosh Tandon, MLA Rajeshwar Singh and many public representatives and BJP officials and workers were present. (ANI)

