Identity, traditions and inspirations of India cannot be defined without contributions of Karnataka: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

He also took a walkthrough of the exhibition. The festival is held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and celebrates Karnataka's culture, traditions and history.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the Delhi-Karnataka Sangh is taking forward the glorious heritage. He remarked that the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Karnataka Sangh are taking place at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence.

The Prime Minister said that one can witness the immortal soul of India when we analyse the circumstances from 75 years ago. "Establishment of Karnataka Sangh is proof of people's determination to strengthen the nation during its first few years and today, at the start of Amrit Kaal that dedication and energy are visible in the same measure", he said. He also complimented everyone who was part of this 75-year journey of Karnataka Sangh.

"The identity, traditions and inspirations of India cannot be defined without the contributions of Karnataka", the Prime Minister said.

Drawing the analogy to the role of Hanuman in the 'Pauranik Kaal', the Prime Minister underlined that Karnataka has played a similar role for India and said that even though the epoch-changing mission started in Ayodhya and ended in Rameswarm, it got its strength from Karnataka.

The Prime Minister also referred to the medieval period when invaders were ravaging the country and destroying Shivalingas like Somnath, it was saints like Devara Dasimayya, Madara Chennaiah, Dohara Kakkaiah, and Bhagwan Basaveshwara who associated people with their faith. Similarly, warriors like Rani Abbakka, Onake Obavva, Rani Chennamma, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna faced foreign powers. Post Independence, the Prime Minister said, dignitaries from Karnataka continued to inspire India.

The Prime Minister lauded the people of Karnataka for living the mantra of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He talked about 'Naada Geethe' by the Poet Kuvempu and praised the national feelings beautifully expressed in the revered song. "In this song, the civilization of India is depicted and the roles and importance of Karnataka are described. When we understand the spirit of this song, we also get the crux of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India is guided by the ideals of the Mother of Democracy when it is presiding over a global organisation like G-20. He said that the vows and democratic sermons of Lord Basveshwara through 'Anubhava Mantapa' are like a ray of light for India. The Prime Minister expressed delight at getting the opportunity to inaugurate the idol of Lord Basveshwara along with a compilation of his vows in several languages in London. "This is proof of the immortality of Karnataka's ideology and its effects", the Prime Minister remarked.

"Karnataka is the land of traditions and technology. It has historical culture as well as modern artificial intelligence", the Prime Minister remarked. The Prime Minister recalled meeting the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz earlier in the day and expressed delight that his next programme is taking place in Bengaluru tomorrow.

He informed that an important G20 meeting is also taking place in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister said that he strives to showcase both the ancient and modern sides of India to any international delegate that he meets. He reiterated that tradition and technology are the temperaments of New India. He said that the country is moving forward together with development and heritage, and progress and traditions.

He emphasized that on the one hand, India is reviving its ancient temples and cultural centers, while on the other, it is also the world leader in digital payments. He underlined that the India of today is bringing back its stolen idols and artefacts from abroad that are centuries old while it is also bringing in record FDI.



"This is the development path of new India which will lead us to the goal of a developed nation", he said.

He added, "Today the development of Karnataka is a top priority for the country, and for the Government of Karnataka."

He further informed that between 2009-2014, 11 thousand crore rupees were given by the Center to Karnataka, whereas, from 2019-2023 till now 30 thousand crore rupees have been sent. Between 2009-2014 Karnataka received 4 thousand crores in railway projects whereas only this year's Budget has allocated 7 thousand crores for Karnataka Rail infra.

"National highways in Karnataka received 6 thousand crores during those 5 years whereas, in the past 9 years, Karnataka received 5 thousand crores investment every year for its highways. The Prime Minister said that the current government is fulfilling the long pending demand for the Bhadra Project and all this development is fast changing the face of Karnataka," PM Modi said further.

He also said that the 75 years of the Delhi Karnataka Sangh have brought forward many important moments of growth, achievement and knowledge.

Emphasizing the importance of the next 25 years, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant steps that can be taken in the Amrit Kaal and the next 25 years of the Delhi Karnataka Sangh. He underlined that the central focus should be kept on knowledge and art and highlighted the beauty of the Kannada language and its rich literature. He also informed that the number of readers of the Kannada language is very high and the publishers have to reprint a good book within a few weeks of its publishing.

PM Modi dwelled on Karnataka's extraordinary achievements in the field of art and noted that Karnataka is rich in both the classical and popular arts from Kamsale to Carnatic style of music, and from Bharatnatyam to Yakshagaan.

Praising the efforts of the Karnataka Sangh to popularise these art forms, the Prime Minister stressed the need to take these efforts to the next level and asked the Delhi Kannadiga families to try and bring non-Kannadiga families to such events. The Prime Minister said that some films that depicted Kannada culture got very popular among non-Kannadiga audiences and created a desire to know more about Karnataka. "This desire needs to be leveraged", he said. The Prime Minister requested the visiting artists and scholars to visit the National War Memorial, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and Karavya Path.

The Prime Minister also touched upon 'The International Year of Millets' being celebrated all over the world and said that Karnataka has been the main center of Indian Millets i.e. 'Shri Dhanya'. "Shri Anna Ragi is a part of the culture and social identity of Karnataka", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the programmes initiated for the promotion of 'Shri Dhanya' in Karnataka since Yeddyurappa ji's time.

He underlined that the whole country is following the path of Kannadigas and has started calling coarse cereals 'Shri Anna'. Noting that the entire world is recognizing the benefits of Shri Anna, he pointed out that its demand is going to get a boost in the times to come, thereby greatly benefitting farmers of Karnataka.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that when India completes 100 years of its independence as a developed nation in 2047, the contributions of Delhi Karnataka Sangh in the glorious Amrit Kaal of India will also be discussed as it will also enter its hundredth year.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basvaraj Bommai, Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Nirmalananandanatha, President of the Celebration Committee, CT Ravi and President of Delhi Karnataka Sangha, C M Nagaraja were present on the occasion among others.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival is being organized to celebrate Karnataka's culture, traditions and history. The festival is held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and will provide an opportunity for hundreds of artists to showcase Karnataka cultural heritage through dance, music, drama, poetry etc. (ANI)

