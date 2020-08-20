Idol makers in Chennai struggle to make ends meet ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Business of idol makers in Chennai has been hampered due to the spread of coronavirus. Artists preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing a shortage of work as orders have reduced in comparison with last year.

"Every year we make more than 500 idols, but this year we are making around 200 idols as we are not sure if we can sell them," An idol maker from Chennai told ANI.

Even, sculptors in Delhi are also bearing losses after the demand and the sale of handmade idols dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation remains unchanged even during the festivals.

Speaking to ANI, a sculptor in Delhi's Jhandewalan area, Naina had said, "We are not able to sell anything due to the lockdown. As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, we are hoping for some business." (ANI)

