Idol makers in Gorakhpur suffer losses due to COVID-19 pandemic

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Idol makers in Gorakhpur said that their businesses have been badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are making only small idols this year for installation at home, that too only on demand. Idols that we used to sell for Rs 10,000 are being sold just for Rs 3,000," said Manish Pal, an idol maker.

"We've not been able to pay our workers. The pandemic has caused a complete downfall for us, idol makers. We were expecting nothing from the upcoming Navratri season but thankfully the government has allowed for smaller idols to be sold. Hence there is some relief," added another shopkeeper.

He further said, "Last year we sold around 70 big idols during the season. This year the count has hardly touch 30-35. The profits have been reduced to half of what we made last year."

As many as 6,092 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Uttar Pradesh until October 6, total cases have reached 45,024, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)