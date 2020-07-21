Idol makers in Hyderabad request Telangana govt to release guidelines, financial help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, idol makers in Hyderabad have urged Telangana government to release guidelines for idol making and financial help, during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Singh, president, Telangana Lodh Kshatriya Ganesh Murthi Kalakar Welfare Association said coronavirus has dented their business.

"Dhoolpet is also known as 'Kala Nagari'( Town of Artisans). The Idols which are prepared here are sold in the southern region of the country. Due to coronavirus, our business have been affected a lot,"Singh said.

"We were expecting some help or at least guidelines from the State Government. Unlike Maharashtra, our state Government should release guidelines. Even if the Government gives permission to prepare idols then we will not be able to prepare them on such short notice," Singh added.

Pramila, an artist said, "I trained and employed 25 needy women to make Ganesh Idols, but this year it is different due to COVID-19. The few women working here are only bread earners in their family, now even they are unemployed. We earn in one month and survive on it for eleven months.

Neither the Government nor any other organization is helping us, it is difficult to survive like this. We are suffering a lot."

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. (ANI)

