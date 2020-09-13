Idol of hindu deity in Andhra's East Godavari desecrated

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): An idol of Lord Ganesh located in front of a house was desecrated in the Venkatagiri area of Pidimgoyyi village in Rajahmundry Mandal, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday.

"We received a report that some miscreants had applied human excreta to the Ganesh idol in the premises of a house in Venkatagiri area of Pidimgoyyi panchayat. We immediately rushed to the spot and called on forensic experts, deployed clues teams, and dog squad. There are some CCTV cameras in the area. We collected footage from there and are checking them," said Rajahmundry east zone DSP ATV Ravi Kumar.



He further said that police have rounded up six suspects and are currently questioning them.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the case is under investigation.

Police also appealed to the public to refrain from indulging in malicious propaganda on social media.

"We appeal to the public not to indulge in malicious propaganda on social media as it is a sensitive matter. If any such propaganda is done, stern action will be taken on them," the DSP said. (ANI)

