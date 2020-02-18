IDSA renamed Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The government of India has decided to rename the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'. The decision was taken to honour the legacy of late Defence Minister Parrikar.

Last month, the BJP leader was posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan for public services.

Parrikar was four time Chief Minister of the state of Goa.

He passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. He was suffering from pancreatic ailments since January 2018 and finally succumbed to the disease last year. (ANI)

