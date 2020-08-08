Idukki landslide: Rahul Gandhi urges party workers to lend a helping hand to Kerala govt

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After a landslide in Idukki claimed 15 lives, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, and Wayanad MP, urged his party workers on Friday to lend a helping hand to the Kerala government.

"Heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in Munnar in which many have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help," wrote Gandhi on his Facebook page.

He added that he is particularly concerned about his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad and is closely tracking the situation there.

"The yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder that we have to work harder to protect our environment and create sustainable development models that allow us to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances," Gandhi added.

The death toll in Idukki landslide has risen to 15, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed earlier on Friday while announcing ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased.

"The rescue mission will continue during the night. All arrangements have been made to provide enough light at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki," Vijayan's tweet read.

Vijayan had added that adverse weather condition is slowing down the operations to rescue people affected due to landslide in Rajamala, Idukki. "The state govt has sought the help of Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for airlifting people," he said. (ANI)

