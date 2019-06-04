Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): On the eve of Idu'l Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation and said that this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion."

"On the auspicious occasion of Idu'l Fitr, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad," President Kovind said.

"Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization," he added.

Idu'l Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday. (ANI)

