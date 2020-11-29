IED attack a cowardly act of Naxalites, says Jharkhand Home Minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Paying tribute to Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, of CoBRA 206 battalion of CRPF, who lost his life in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Naxals in Sukma yesterday, Jharkhand Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday said the Naxalite arracks was a show of agitation against the actions on them in the state.

"This is a cowardly act of the Naxalites as most of the Naxalites were arrested and killed because of the way our security forces are conducting operations. 10 people of CRPF were injured in this incident. All are out of danger and being treaded, but unfortunately, one jawan died," said Sahu.

Earlier today, the wreath-laying ceremony of Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao was held in Raipur.



Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last at around 3:30 am today morning in Raipur. He is a native of Nasik, Maharastra, officials said.

An anti-Naxal operation was launched by CoBRA/STF/DRG troops from Chintalnar/Burkapal/Chintagufa base camps on Saturday. At around 8:30 pm. there was an incident of an IED blast near Arabraj metta hills in Chintagufa police station, Sukma district.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a total of 10 personnel got injured in the blast out of which eight injured personnel were lifted to Raipur at midnight for further treatment. Two injured are getting treatment at CRPF Hospital, Chintalnar.

"We assure that the Force stands shoulders to shoulders with the family of the braveheart. CRPF is undeterred by such dastardly acts of adversaries and will continue with our mission with more vigour and synergy with Chattisgarh police and other security forces," Dr A P Maheshwari, Director General, CRPF said in a statement.

DG also visited the hospital and enquired about the medical conditions of injured personnel. (ANI)

