IED module busted in Shopian, 2 arrested:J-K Police

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:51 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) module in Shopian on Saturday and arrested two persons in connection with the case.
Police claimed to have recovered incriminating materials.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.
Further investigation is underway (ANI)

