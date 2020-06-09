IED recovered in Baramulla along highway, defused by security forces

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI) An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered between Tragpora and Ladoora along National Highway 701A in Baramulla district.
It was recovered by a joint party of 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 40th battalion Border Security Force (BSF).
The Indian Army said a bomb disposal squad was called on the spot and IED was destroyed in-situ. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:34 IST
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI) An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered between Tragpora and Ladoora along National Highway 701A in Baramulla district.