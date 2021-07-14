IED recovered in J-K's Kulgam, defused

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the security forces in the Damjan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the police said on Tuesday.

However, the IED was defused later by the security forces.

More details in the matter are awaited.

Earlier on June 27, the Jammu Police averted a major terror attack and recovered an IED which was targeted at a crowded area by an operative of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). (ANI)