IEDs, detonators seized during anti-Naxal ops on Odisha-Andhra border

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], December 17 (ANI): A huge cache of ammunition including IEDs, detonators and other incriminating materials were seized in a joint operation conducted by District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) during an anti-Naxal operation on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

As many as 5 IEDs, 3 metres of Codex wire, 3 detonators, 2 batteries, iron scrap, Maoist literature, polythene sheets, lithium button cells, and several other Maoist material were seized in the operation, said a press release by Odisha police.

The joint operation comprised personnel of the District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) and was carried out in the erstwhile cut-off area (Swabhiman Anchal) under Jodambo police limits, as per the statement.

The operation was carried out following the establishment of a new BSF company operating base (COB) at Ghanabeda, which received a tip-off on a Maoist dump near Nadmenjeri village.

After receiving the input, a joint team was formed which carried out extensive searches and recovered the dump in a forested area of Nademenjeri under Jantri gram panchayat under Jodambo police limits, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said.

"It is suspected that the explosives and other articles were intended to be target civilians and security forces," Meena said.

"This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-National designs of the Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that the explosives belong to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC. Further searches are on," he added.

A new Company Operating Base (COB) was established by troops of BSF at Ghanabera, a highly Maoist-affected area of Swabhimaan Anchal on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. (ANI)