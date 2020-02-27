If allegations against Tahir Hussain are proved, he will not be forgiven by people, law: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): If the allegations against AAP councilor Tahir Hussain are proved, he will not be forgiven by the people, law or god, said Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday.

"Murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and throwing his body in the drain, giving shelter to rioters in home and throwing petrol bombs. Such allegations are being levelled against a representative. If this is proven, then Tahir Hussain will not be forgiven by people, law or god. Mr @ArvindKejriwal, your silence is deafening," the BJP MP's tweet roughly translated from Hindi reads.

Sharm'a body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. At least 34 people have lost their lives in violence in Delhi which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

