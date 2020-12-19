If Ambedkar statue is not erected at Hyderabad's Panjagutta, will go on hunger strike: Cong leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if his demand to erect a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar at Panjagutta crossroad here is not fulfilled.



"The statue of constitution maker Dr BR Ambedkar should be erected at Panjagutta Chowrasta by April 14 or I will go on a hunger strike till death if the demand is not fulfilled. A statue of Dr Ambedkar, the framer of the Indian Constitution, should be erected. Recalling what happened, the government should still take the initiative to set up a statue of Ambedkar," Rao told ANI.

The former Member of Parliament made the announcement during an all-party meeting organised at Somajiguda Press Club. (ANI)

