If Anna Hazare can rally in Delhi, then why can't farmers, questions Congress

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Friday, slammed the Centre by questioning that if social activist Anna Hazare can rally in the national capital, then why farmers are not allowed to enter Delhi and stage the protest.

Speaking to ANI, the leader said, "Anna Hazare was allowed to protest at Delhi's Ram Lila Maidaan. Rajiv Gandhi ji too had witnessed a similar farmers' protest in his regime wherein they protested at Janpath for a month. Then, why is the Centre not allowing these farmers inside Delhi? "

The leader even said added that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the time to talk to farmers of Rann of Kutch virtually but not to the ones protesting in Delhi.



"Suggesting that Prime Minister should not be selective in addressing the concerns of the farmers by interacting with the farmers of Rann of Kutch," he said.

Terming the farm laws as 'black laws', the Congress leader said, "These laws will only suit the big corporates. The Centre is just trying to tarnish the image of these farmers' protest. Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has never done farming in his life. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal is the same. How they will understand the plight of these farmers?"

"Piyush Goyal calls the protestors as Naxalwadi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad calls them Khalistani, Haryana's Agriculture Minister called them of having a China and Pakistan connect. Stop insulting the farmers", he said appealing the central government to stop discrediting the farmers' agitation.

He concluded by requesting the Centre to understand the gravity of the problem and withdraw these farm laws. (ANI)

