"If any person further gets involved in such activities..." Lucknow CP after SP worker's arrest for derogatory tweets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): After the arrest of Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal who allegedly made derogatory posts about politicians on social media, the police on Sunday warned of "similar actions" if anyone gets involved in such activities again.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police, SB Shriadkar, while addressing a press conference, said that the police had received complaints regarding "offensive tweets" against many BJP spokespersons and journalists.

"These tweets included offensive language against their families too. We probed into the matter & collected electronic evidence. Today we have arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal who was operating this Twitter handle. If any person further gets involved in such activities again then similar actions will be taken," the police official said.

He further said that a complaint was also registered against UP BJP youth wing's leader Richa Rajpoot.

"SP leader registered a complaint against Dr Richa Rajpoot for using derogatory language, we will investigate the issue. It is the government's priority to take action in all cases where offensive language is used against women. Legal action will be taken against all accused," he said.



The CP said that a probe is underway in four cases and legal action will be taken against everyone who used offensive language against women.

"These tweets were suspected to hamper the peace and cases have been registered, warrants will be issued against all involved," he said.

"4 FIRs were registered, 2 included the names of the accused & 2 were against the Twitter handle. A probe will be done to find the persons involved. Legal action will also be taken in the case that was registered today (against Richa Rajpoot)," Shriadkar added.

Earlier today, jumping to the defence of Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Manish Jagan Agarwal, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that every institution in the state, from administration to the police, was working as a 'BJP worker'.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh said, "I don't expect justice from the BJP government. The police and administration are with those who commit injustice and peddle lies. Those who speak the truth are punished. This is not a one-off arrest. The BJP makes its people use derogatory language against others, forcing them to respond."

The SP chief claimed that the police and administration in UP were working for the BJP. (ANI)

