Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressig an event at Vizag on Wednesday

If anybody attacks us, we will give them reply they won't forget in lifetime: Naidu

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:39 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a tacit deterrence to Pakistan against any misadventure or war, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while speaking at an event here on Wednesday said that India will not attack anybody but if someone attacks India, it will give a fitting reply that they will not forget in their lifetime.
"Why is the acquisition of all these weapons and technologies? Why DRDO? Why Navy, Army and other Defence forces. It's because others attack us. All Tom, Dick and Harry attack us. We will not attack anybody, I can assure you but if anybody attacks us, we will give them a fitting reply that they will not forget in their lifetime," said Venkaiah Naidu.
"We are not war-mongers but are peace-loving citizens. We know peace is the prerequisite for progress. If there is tension you cannot have the attention. We are aware of it but if somebody wants to create tension and one of our neighbour is aiding, abetting, funding, training terrorists continuously without realizing the damage they are doing to humanity and damage they are doing to themselves in the coming future. We do not want to interfere in anybody's internal affairs we also want others to not interfere in our internal matter," said Naidu in reference to Jammu and Kashmir.
"What is there to discuss about Kashmir. Kashmir is an integral part of India. From 1954 onwards elections are held, Chief Ministers are elected, there is elected governments at the state, Member of Parliaments are elected. What remains to be discussed is PoK that they should handover," said Naidu.
While speaking in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is ready for every kind of war, in the wake of simmering tensions in the region over India's historic move to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:51 IST

