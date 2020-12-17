If BJP can hold rallies, why winter session of Parliament cannot be held, asks SAD leader

Chandigarh [India], December 17 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on government's decision not to hold the winter session of Parliament.

According to a release, he said BJP has released a programme to hold 700 "Kisan chaupals" across the country.

"When such a large number of public programmes are being held across the country by the BJP why is it so reluctant to hold a Parliament session?" he asked.



Cheema accused the government of raising "flimsy excuse" of the COVID-19 to scrap the winter session of the Parliament.

"This itself is an admission of failure and indicates that the government has no answers to the questions raised by the farming community. It seems the government finds it easy to talk in air-conditioned rooms but does not have the courage to face the Parliament where it will be hauled up for failing to listen to the farming community while framing the three Acts or repeal them when they were rejected by farmers across the country," said the former Punjab minister.

Chema said thousands of farmers were sitting on the Delhi border for the last 20 days in biting cold.

The SAD leader also asked the NDA government to take a decision on repealing the three agricultural laws as per the merit of the case. "It is a well-established fact that the central government has erroneously legislated on a state subject," said the Akali Dal leader.

He said the government should not stand on ego and make excuses that repealing the Acts would set a precedent. "There can be no better precedent than repealing Acts by listening to the voice of the annadata (food growers)," he said. (ANI)

