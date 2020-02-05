If CAA affects Muslims, I will be the first person to stand up for them: Rajinikanth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Feb 5 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday took his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying if the Muslims are affected by it then he will be first to stand up for them.

Speaking to reporters, Rajinikanth said, "The CAA will not affect any citizen of our country and if it affects the Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them."

The actor-turned-politician also commented on the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

He said that the NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. "It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet," he added.

Meanwhile, a tweet regarding Rajinikanth's remark went viral after being tweeted by ANI's official handle.



Large number of people reacted over the tweet with over 14 thousand likes and 4.5 thousand retweets on the platform. (ANI)

