If Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP, it will boost party in Punjab: Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Former Union Law Minister and senior leader of Punjab Ashwani Kumar on Monday predicted that if Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP, it will strengthen Punjab and change the political scenario of the state because he is a veteran and mass leader.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwani Kumar said, " I understand that Captain Amarinder Singh is a strong leader of Punjab and his joining the BJP will benefit the party. I also believe that the BJP will get a boost in the state."

"What were the circumstances, what was the political situation, due to which Amarinder Singh had to leave the Congress and join the BJP after so many years spent in Congress? Only those people can tell who is responsible for this but it is clear that not only in Punjab but also in the entire country, there is a new political environment being created in which no party is left untouchable so keeping in view the circumstances, the strong leader of the country is taking his decision and will continue to do so," Former Union Minister Kumar told ANI.

Ashwani Kumar further told ANI, "I think the nationalist forces will get a substantial boost in Punjab. This will have an effect on the 2024 General elections and it is also possible that before the 2024 elections, many leaders of the Congress party may go to the BJP because workers or those who are second-tier leaders, stay in the same party where strong leaders there."

"BJP will be strong in Punjab because of the image of Captain Amarinder Singh as a nationalist secular Sikh leader. Hindu people also like him so how does strong support turn into a vote only time will tell but its effect will be in Punjab and it will strengthen the BJP," Kumar added

The Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is all set to join the BJP today in Delhi.

Singh formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as Chief Minister in September last year. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Singh, who recently returned from London following spinal surgery, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past fortnight and today morning already met BJP President in Delhi.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

Singh had conveyed his intention to merge his party with the BJP before departing for London, senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal had said in July. The former Chief Minister would announce the merger upon his return, Grewal had said. (ANI)