If chairperson of Women's Commission not safe in Delhi, imagine the situation: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday claimed that she was molested by a drunk man and questioned the government over the 'safety of women' in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the DCW chief said that a car driver molested her in a drunken state and dragged her by his vehicle.

"Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A driver of a car molested me in a drunken state and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the mirror of the car and dragged me. God saved my life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," Maliwal said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said that it has arrested one person in connection with an incident in which Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal alleged that she was "molested" and "dragged by a car" for several meters opposite AIIMS in the national capital in the early hours of this morning.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary stated that according to Maliwal she was with her team outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here at around 2.45 am when the arrested accused identified as Harish Chandra, a resident of Sangam Vihar area, appeared to be in an inebriated condition approached her.

The DCW chief in her complaint to police alleged that the man who was driving a white-coloured car stopped his car near where she was standing and "made indecent gestures" at her.

He then beckoned her to sit inside his vehicle, claimed Maliwal.

When she reprimanded him, the man allegedly went away but returned a short while and again repeated his actions, police said.

She was standing with her team at Gate number 2 of the AIIMS which comes under the Kotla Police Station area.

According to Maliwal's complaint, when she was standing on the footpath, a white-coloured vehicle approached her whose driver offered her a lift and started insisting that she sit inside the car.

"When she refused again and went near the driver's side window to reprimand him the man rolled up the car's glass window and her hand got stuck and she got dragged for about 10-15 metres," the DCP Chowdhary said.

The police official said that a PCR call was received at around 3.12 am and a police team including ACP Hauz Khas reached the spot at around 3.20 am the accused was apprehended. "The police took a written complaint from Maliwal and sent her and the accused for medical examination," the DCP added.

A case was registered under the IPC in which Sections of molestation (354) were also included. Other sections include 323/341/509 IPC and the 185 Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Maliwal's claims come days after a 20-year-old woman identified as Anjali died after allegedly being dragged in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi for several kilometres. (ANI)