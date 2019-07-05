Karnataka Minster Congress DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Minster Congress DK Shivakumar

If Congress united, then India is united: DK Shivakumar

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 09:45 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 04 (ANI): After Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president, Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar has said that if the party is united then even the country will be united.
"Without the Gandhi family, Congress can't be united, without Congress being united, country can't be united. Gandhi family is the only strength to keep this party strong, united and rebuild this party to bring it back to power," Congress leader in Karnataka, Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday.
Gandhi on Wednesday announced that he was no longer the president of the Congress, and the party should decide on a new chief without delay.
He posted a four-page resignation on the social media.
"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.
Rahul has also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.
The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress".
Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. Earlier, he offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:51 IST

SpiceJet plane stranded on Mumbai airport runway finally pulled out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in the runway at Mumbai International Airport, was pulled out on runway surface on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Read More
iocl