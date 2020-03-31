If COVID-19 patient dies, body will be cremated regardless of religion: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Given the infectious nature of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that if a COVID-19 patient dies, the body will be cremated irrespective of religion.

"All bodies of COVID-19 patients should be cremated irrespective of religion. Burial will not be allowed. The funeral should not involve more than 5 people," said Praveen Pardeshi, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This decision comes amid reports that the dead bodies of patients pose risk of spreading the disease. (ANI)

