If forced to use our hands & feet, TMC will fall short of bandages: WB BJP chief

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): Without naming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday threatened the ruling party not to force the "civilised people" of the BJP to use their "functional" hands and feet.

"We are civilised people who believe in conducting political affairs in a civil manner. Our hands and feet are functional and if we're forced to use them, we will retaliate in such a manner that they (TMC) won't have enough bandages to tend to the wounds of their workers," he said.

With the approaching Assembly elections, the BJP has been accusing the TMC-backed goons of killing their party workers.



While addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas on Saturday, Ghosh also said that a BJP chief minister would sit at Nabanna in another four-five month.

"In another four-five month, a BJP chief minister will sit at Nabanna (the state secretariat). If they (TMC) cannot digest this, I suggest them to have some homeopathic medicine," the BJP leader said.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are due next year. (ANI)

