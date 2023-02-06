"If found suspicious, will be investigated": Haryana BJP MP on Adani-Hindenburg row

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunita Duggal on Saturday said that opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigating the allegations against Adani group chairman Gautam Adani is not needed and an investigation would be conducted if found anything suspecious.

In a press conference held to discuss the Union Budget 2023, the BJP leader said, "There is no need of a JPC here. Just like every citizen, Gautam Adani is also a citizen of the country. All the authorities will check everything and if anything is suspicious, a proper investigation will be done."

Duggal also applauded the Union Budget 2023 presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

She said, "This is the first budget of Amrit Kaal and it is all touching and all-inclusive in nature. Every person of the country will have some benefit with this budget."

When asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the leader said, "The central government has decided to push for green energy. The biggest solar plant is being constructed in Ladakh and soon electric vehicles can also be seen in the country."



Duggal also stated that the central government has worked on the infrastructure development of the country. She claimed, "In the last few years, the public has seen a lot of changes in terms of infrastructure, be it airports, highways or railways. A country's development is majorly dependent on it infrastructure."

"Through this budget we will try to make India number one country in terms of millet export. We are the maximum producing country currently but on number two in export. Small farmers will get the benefit of millets export," added the BJP leader.

While speaking about the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan's parole, she said that everybody is equal before law and Ram Rahim was granted parole under rules like any other accused.

Sunita Duggal is currently the only member of parliament from Haryana and won from the Sirsa constituency where the Dera Sacha Sauda is headquartered.

The BJP leader said, "Dera chief has been granted parole under the law and the rules just like any other accused would have been given. Every accused is seen as equal before the law."

Many opposition leaders have criticised Dera Sacha Sauda chief's parole of 40 days from the Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district. (ANI)

