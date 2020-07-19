If Gehlot thinks he has majority, he should prove it in assembly: BJP leader

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday raised questions over tapping of phones in Rajasthan saying that authorities have denied giving permission and asked if it was not a violation of civil rights of people to tap phone without authorisation.

He also said that if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot thinks he has a majority, he should prove it in the assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Kataria said that there are provisions for phone tapping and it is used only in matters like the country's security.

He said that permission is taken from the Home Department and concerned authorities.

Referring to allegations levelled by the Congress in which it referred to tapped conversations, he asked who should be responsible for it.

"Home Secretary and Chief Secretary have denied giving permission for the phone tapping. Isn't a violation of our civil rights to tap phone without an authorisation?" he asked.

Blaming the Gehlot government, he said, "If they wanted to do it, they should have done it lawfully. Nobody would have stopped them from doing it," he added.

Speaking on the crisis in the Congress, he said it started with Gehlot's decision and it became a reason for divisions.

"We don't demand floor test but if Ashok Gehlotji thinks he has majority, he should prove it in Assembly," he said. (ANI)

