If govt does not etch out a solution, farmers should be ready for a 'larger protest': BS Hooda

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday stated that if the central government does not find any solution, then farmers should be ready for a "larger protest" today.

While addressing a press conference on ongoing farmers' protest, Hooda said, "They (Central government) should talk with the farmers and decide whether the bill should be amended or withdrawn. However if govt does not find a solution, then farmers should be ready for a larger protest."

In recent development, agitating farmers rejected Union home minister Amit Shah's conditional approach to discuss their grievances with farmers after they moved to a designated protest site.

The senior Congress leader also stated that "This farm bill needs to be amended. I appeal to the central govt as well as Haryana govt to talk with Prime Minister, Home Minister and resolve the issue immediately and not wait till December 3. They should look for a solution immediately keeping in mind the interest of the farmers."



On the other hand All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) working group has given a call to all farmers' organisations to immediately mobilise farmers to Delhi to intensify this protest.

While calling for an all India mobilisation, it has also called for state-level protests all over the country from December 1.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on Dilli Chalo march to protest against the three new farm laws.

Farmers are also continuing with their protest against the farm laws at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest.

Over the past few months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against the new agricultural legislation they say could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at low prices.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar has ascertained that the central govt is ready for talks with farmer unions on December 3.(ANI)

