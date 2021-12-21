If I am a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates my character: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

By Lalit Narayan Kandpal

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindutvavadi' remark, eminent Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Tuesday said that if he is a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates his character.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "If I am a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates my character. Therefore Hindu and Hindutva are not different things."

Regarding Rahul Gandhi's statement on Hindutva and Hindutva, Bhaiyaji Joshi said, "Those who think this statement is right can find no reason to reject it. He (Gandhi) said that these two things are not different. If I am a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates my character. So Hindu and Hindutva are not different things. They are one and the same thing."

"Some people are busy spreading rumours about the matter. Those who are busy raking controversies are laying the foundation stone based on rumours," Joshi said.



Joshi was attending a cultural programme in Delhi where Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was also present.

On December 18, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi. He said while a Hindutvavadi could be described as someone bathing alone in the Ganges, a Hindu is one who takes crores along.

Addressing a rally in Jagdishpur in his former Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi, the Congress MP said that the true meaning of a Hindu is someone who only follows the path of truth and never converts his fear into violence, hate and anger.

"A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people... Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He said he would give two crore youth jobs, where did he do so? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of Covid... Hindu or Hindutvadi?" the former Congress president asked.

PM Modi ahead of inaugurating the first phase of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi had been seen taking a dip in the Ganga.

Moreover, on December 12, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government and said that 'Hindutvavadis' only want power and they are in power since 2014 and urged people to throw Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth.

Speaking at the Mehangai Hatao Rally then, the Wayanad MP said, "Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah' (search of power), not 'Satyagrah' (search of truth). This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis." (ANI)

