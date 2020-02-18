If I am not angry with Shivraj, why would I be with Scindia: Kamalnath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamalnath on Tuesday insisted that there was no rift between him and party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "I don't get angry with anyone. If I am not angry with Shivraj (BJP leader and former CM) then why would I be angry with Scindia? There are no differences between us."

Kamal Nath and Scindia had engaged in a war of words after the latter said he would hit the streets if all promises in the Congress party's manifesto for the state were not fulfilled.

Reacting to Scindia's statement, Kamalnath had on Saturday retorted: "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to).

Speaking on the sidelines of Alternate Project Financing Workshop, he reiterated that NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now.

"We are not going to implement NPR in the state. We are still pondering over this issue," he said.

Speaking about the Alternate Project Financing Workshop, he said: "We have invited people engaged in the financial sector from all over the country and we have taken their suggestions for improving our state financially." (ANI)

