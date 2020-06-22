If MEA is apprised of Nepal's provocative move, Centre will take action: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday expressed confidence that Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will take action of the provocative move taken by Nepal of abruptly stopping the entire repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border, by erecting barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "I am confident that if these things come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, then action will be taken. The central government has always been ready for this regarding Bihar. Every problem that has come to the notice of the Central Government or has been told to them, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has been worried that there should be more and more facilities in Bihar."

"There is no reason that due to which Bihar does not get the amenities that we deserve. I sincerely hope that as soon as this subject comes to the notice of the Central Government, it will consider it promptly. This subject has definitely been a concern for our state," he added.

Paswan continued saying if you see when the rainy season comes in Bihar for a long time, half the state is drowned in flood and half in dry.

"I have also constantly urged the Chief Minister that the problem will have to be resolved once and for all. Dam repairment is important. But other than that, we have to work on a plan to connect rivers. Until the rivers are connected, this situation will continue to remain. The Chief Minister has all the information about how to solve this problem," said Paswan.

Nepal has taken a provocative move as it has stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border, by erecting barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas, the Bihar government has alleged.

This comes at a time when tensions between Kathmandu and New Delhi have escalated over a new map in which the neighbouring country has staked claim over some Indian territories. Bihar, which shares over 700 kilometre-long international border with Nepal, can be severely affected by floods due to Nepal's action during the forthcoming rainy season as water from rivers coming from Nepal can overflow and wipe out entire villages.

Speaking about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case Paswan said, it is Bihar government's responsibility to take care of our youth going to other cities for education or employment.

"I don't know why Sushant Singh Rajput took such a big step but a fair investigation should take place in his case. Many people have become active on social media after this incident but the fact is that there is a need to talk to the government of the state where this incident took place," said Paswan.

"I wrote a letter to Bihar CM in this regard stating that we need to talk to the Maharashtra government and if there is any accused, they should be punished. If this matter is taken lightly other Bihar youth will be scared to go out. Yesterday, I talked to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to carry out the investigation. Things like groupism are also being mentioned that a few people had boycotted him (Sushant). People who mentally tortured him following which he took this step, should be punished," he added. (ANI)

