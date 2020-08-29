If need arises, we will take loan, but won't let farmers suffer, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while replying to the discussion on the state government's first Supplementary Demands for Financial Year 2020-21 in the assembly on Thursday said that his government will not allow the financial situation of the farmers to deteriorate even under adverse circumstances.

"If we have to take a loan, we will take a loan, but will not let the farmers suffer," the Chief Minister said.

After discussion in the Legislative Assembly, the first supplementary demand of Rs 3807.46 crore was passed.

Responding to the discussion, the Chief Minister said that "we have brought the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to provide Rs. 25 hundred per quintal price of paddy to the farmers." In this, two installments have been paid to the farmers, and the remaining installments will also be paid, he said.

Baghel said that the state of Chhattisgarh has been formed for 2.80 crore people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that during the lockdown, "we worked to provide employment to the poor, tribals and needy people" as 26 lakh people were given work in MNREGA.

The Chief Minister said that the world economy has been affected due to Corona infection. Baghel said that in the difficult circumstances of lockdown, "we made the service of suffering humanity our only goal."

The Chief Minister said that in the first supplementary, a provision of Rs 53.29 crore has also been made for medical colleges in Kanker, Mahasamund and Korba.

He said that the people of Chhattisgarh stood like a rock in the hour of Corona crisis. (ANI)

