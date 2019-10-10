If needed, will sent samples to foreign labs: Kerala DGP on serial murder case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera on Friday said that if required, the samples collected in the Kozhikode serial murder case will be sent to foreign laboratories for analysis.

"If we have six cases, we will expand our team accordingly. We have requested the court to send the accused to police custody. If the need arises, we will send samples to foreign samples to foreign laboratories for analysis," Behera told media persons here.

Earlier in the day, a local court sent three accused in the Kerala serial murder case to police remand for six days.

The police had arrested Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect, along with two of her partners M S Mathew and P Prajikumar for allegedly using cyanide to kill six members of a family in Koodathayi village of Kerala's Kozhikode district between 2002 and 2016.

The arrests were made after the forensic experts exhumed the mortal remains of the victims from their graves and did the post mortem.

The accused will now be produced before the court on October 16 at the end of their remand period.

The deaths in the family took place between 2002 and 2016. While the first death, which is now being suspected to be a murder, was of Jolly's mother-in-law, the most recent one to die in the family was a relative and mother of a two-year-old, named Sily.

Jolly, the prime accused, had earlier this week admitted that she killed them all her family members. The Investigating Officer (IO) handling the case had said she killed them in order to take away the property and marry Shaju Zacharia, Sily's husband. (ANI)

