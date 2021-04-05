If not intel failure, then poorly designed, incompetently executed op: Rahul Gandhi on Bijapur Naxal attack

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reacting to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General Kuldiep Singh's "no operational or intelligence failure" remark, said this meant that the operation was poorly designed and incompetently executed.

"If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation," the Congress leader tweeted tagging a news clipping of CRPF DG's "no operational and intelligence failure" remark.

"Our Jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will," he added.

On Sunday, the CRPF DG, who visited Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the Naxal attack, had said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.

"There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Naxals would have not been killed," DG CRPF had told ANI.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village around noon.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)