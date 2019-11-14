If required, Odd-Even scheme can be extended: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required.

"Delhi's air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punbaj and Haryana. If required, we will extend the Odd-Even scheme," Kejriwal told media here.

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme was implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.



The scheme has been implemented from November 4 to 15. It is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

The violation of the rules attracts a fine of Rs 4000.

Women are exempted from the scheme. However, this time private CNG vehicles have come under its ambit.



The scheme, aimed at combatting pollution, was first implemented in 2015.



It entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.

The rule was implemented in view of the air quality crisis which hits the capital every winter.

After a brief respite for a few days, the Air Quality Index again plunged to 'severe' this morning with a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital. (ANI)