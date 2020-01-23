If situation in J-K is normal, why are 3 ex-CMs under detention, asks former Jammu judge

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Former Jammu civil judge Muzaffar Iqbal Khan on Thursday wondered if the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was normal as claimed by the Central government then why are three former chief ministers of the state still under detention?

"The entire story by the Central government is wrong. There is no full restoration of internet facilities. Nobody used the websites they have allowed. Social networking is not working. It has already been months. How long are they planning to continue like this?" Khan told ANI here.

He said that the Centre always resorts to "security reasons" for not easing the restrictions.

"The bad situation was created by them (Centre). They are the real trouble maker. They created this issue by abrogating Article 370 and deploying forces in the region," Khan said.

"If the situation is normal, as they claim then why are three former Chief Ministers in detention to date. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are still under detention," he added.

Khan said that the Central government was trying to torture the youth in the region but assessed that it will not lead anywhere.

This comes as the Supreme Court on Thursday continued hearing various pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

