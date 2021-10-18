If situation is getting out of control in J-K, Biharis are capable of settling it: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Regarding the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that if the situation is getting out of control, then Biharis are capable of settling the Kashmir issue.



Manjhi said, "There is no doubt that the government is making all efforts... Still, incidents are taking place. So I say that if the situation is getting out of control, we Biharis will settle the Kashmir issue if it's left to us."

When asked how he would sort out the issue, he said, "We will form a strategy. We will talk to people. We have excellent officers in Bihar. With their help, we will sort out the issue."(ANI)

