If Sonia Gandhi refuses, Rahul should be made party president: Maharashtra PCC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president and in case she refuses the request, former party president Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

In a statement, Maharashtra PCC said that a resolution has been passed in a meeting of senior Congress leaders held on Sunday.

"The senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president as it is only because of her leadership our party came in power. She has made several sacrifices to rebuild the party and is still very actively involved in all the decisions pertaining to the party. Sonia ji took over the party out of compulsion by Congress workers and leaders. After taking charge, she got the Congress in power and in spite of the requests from the all elected MP's to take up the Prime Minister's role, she refused and handed it to Manmohan Singh ji, an eminent economist and a very able senior leader. But even now, we desire that she should lead the party in the future as well," reads the statement proposed Balasaheb Thorat, President, Maharashtra PCC and seconded by Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra' Public Works Department.

"And, in case, Sonia Gandhi ji refuses our request we would seek Rahul Gandhi ji to immediately take over as AICC president. Under his dynamic leadership, the Congress party will regain the confidence and faith of the public of this country and his valuable leadership will help party workers strengthen the organization. Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs Rahul Gandhi's Leadership," the statement added.

An internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party after several senior Congress leaders reportedly have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.

There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party's interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully. (ANI)