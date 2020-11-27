If Suvendu Adhikari comes to BJP, he will be welcomed: Kailash Vijayvargiya

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that if Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Suvendu Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party.

Ahead of Assembly election 2021 in West Bengal, Adhikari resigned as minister in the state government.



"Suvendu was upset with Mamata Banerjee's arrogance and corruption. If Suvendu ji comes to BJP he will be welcomed. Many leaders from TMC will join BJP, we are in touch with few of them," Vijayvargiya told ANI on Friday.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari from the post of State Transport Minister on Friday.

West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as the BJP tries to wrest power from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

