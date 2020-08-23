If Tejaswi objects to our virtual rallies, he should deactivate his social media accounts: BJP gen secy

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday slammed Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav for opposing BJP's virtual rallies in the state and said the RJD leader should deactivate his social media accounts as they are virtual too.

"RJD opposes the virtual rally, but Twitter and Facebook are virtual too. If Tejashwi Yadav has a problem with virtual, and if is true to his words, then he should deactivate his social media accounts."

BJP leader was speaking at the state party working committee meeting in Bihar when he said that during NDA rule, the health budget of Bihar grew to Rs 10,000 crore, from the initial figure of Rs 278 crore during the reign of former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi.

"At the time of Rabri Devi's government, the health department had a budget of Rs 278 crores. But today the health department has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore. We increased the health budget of the state in the 15 years rule by NDA, while you only increased your family's wealth in the 15 years reign of your (Tejaswi Yadav) party's reign," he said.

The BJP general secretary said that NDA has connected the poor man's home in the state with the national capital by constructing multiple bridges in Bihar.

"We say the state should grow, while they (RJD) says family's wealth should grow, said Yadav adding that it is the responsibility of every BJP worker to work for the betterment of the party and its allies.

He added that for the campaigning of the upcoming elections in the state, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghuvar Das will visit the state.

"The national president's visit was postponed due to the lockdown," he said. (ANI)

