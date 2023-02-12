If Uttar Pradesh is prosperous, India too is prosperous: President Murmu at GIS-2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that the country would be prosperous if Uttar Pradesh is prosperous as it contributes significantly to the country's economy.

"Uttar Pradesh has resolved to contribute one trillion dollars in the goal of making the country's economy five trillion dollars, which meant that the fifth part of the country's total economy will be completed from Uttar Pradesh. The state is not only the largest state of the country in terms of population but also a state that contributes significantly to the country's economy if Uttar Pradesh is prosperous, India too will be prosperous," the President said at the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 held in Lucknow.

Lauding the UP government, Murmu said that by implementing far-sighted policies, Uttar Pradesh today is capable of becoming the growth engine of New India as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

"The summit which was organised with the goal of inclusive development, would yield meaningful results and help UP emerge as the best investment region while giving it global recognition. Uttar Pradesh is at the top in implementing the central government's schemes. The state is the land of Annadata (farmers) and leads in the production of food grains, sugarcane, potatoes and milk in the country," she further said.

Murmu also said there are immense possibilities for agriculture-based entrepreneurship development in Uttar Pradesh.



"It is a matter of pleasure that the Government of Uttar Pradesh is encouraging the food processing industry through the Food Processing Policy," she said.

The President said that political stability and continuity prove helpful for industrial development. "The way the state government has made efforts to simplify the procedures for investment in Uttar Pradesh is commendable. There are 95 lakh MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, which is the highest in the country. MSME is the sector providing maximum employment opportunities after agriculture. MSME has a major role in economic development," she said.

The President further remarked that UP has made great progress in the development of infrastructure in the recent past, adding that increasing investments in road transport, highways and expressways will help a lot in economic development.

"I am happy to know that 65 per cent of mobile devices in the country are made in Uttar Pradesh alone. Not only this but Uttar Pradesh's One District One Product Scheme (ODOP) promoting traditional enterprise is also very successful. Promotion of traditional industries not only leads to economic upliftment at the local level, but investors also get a lot of opportunities," she pointed out.

Praised the Yogi government for trying to strike a balance between development and the environment, Murmu said that when an environment for investment is created, self-employment also gets boosted, referring to the government's efforts to promote startups.

Earlier, Murmu was felicitated with an idol of Lord Ganesha by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Valedictory Session of the summit. (ANI)

